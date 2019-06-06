Orono town officials are looking at a fiscal year 2020 town budget that would mean an increase in property taxes of under 1 percent.

The total budget – including municipal, county and school assessments – would be roughly $18.7 million. Of that, $11.2 million would on the municipal side, which is up a scant $5,700, or less than one half of 1 percent; at the same time, municipal revenues are projected as being down by$96.000; the net increase in the municpal assessment is projected to be up $101,805, or 2.13 percent.

The county tax, meanwhile, is up by $15,000, or 2.36 percent; the school assessment is flat funded at last year’s level. All together, the net assessment to be raised by taxes would be $12.374 million – an increase of $116,805, or 0.95 percent, over the fiscal year 2019 budget. That would mean a projected tax rate of $27.26, which is 26 cents higher than this year.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. this Monday, June 10 in the town council chambers.

