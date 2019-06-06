WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has announced that staff from her Lewiston Constituent Service Center will hold local office hours in Androscoggin and Oxford counties on Friday, June 7, at these locations:

• South Paris Town Office, 33 Market Square, from 1 to 2 p.m.

• Buckfield Town Office, 34 Turner St., from 3 to 4 p.m.

A staff member will be available to provide assistance with federal issues and agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Internal Revenue Service. No appointment is necessary. All conversations will be strictly confidential.

Questions may be directed to Ryan Angelo or Ellen Wainwright at Sen. Collins’ Lewiston Constituent Service Center; call 784-6969.

