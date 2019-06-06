To the Editor:

The Deertrees Annual Volunteer Reception and Sign-Up Evening will be held at the Theatre on Wednesday, June 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Our board members and the season’s staff will be present.

The board members and staff will fill you in on this season’s programs. You will have an opportunity to select those programs for which you would like to volunteer. We hope you can join us on this special evening.

If you are unable to attend but would like to sign up for a specific program, you may email me at [email protected] by June 24.

Thank you for your past help. You are a very important part of Deertrees and we are sincerely grateful.

Cheryl McLaughlin

President

Deertrees Theatre

< Previous

Next >

filed under: