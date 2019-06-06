NORWAY — Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes with the PreventT2 lifestyle change program offered by Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active, and managing stress.

People with prediabetes – higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels – are five to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes can be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Betty Sirois, MSN, RN, and Certified Diabetes Nurse Educator.

“The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers,” Sirois said.

Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.

PreventT2 groups meet for a year: weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The local program will begin Tuesday, July 9, and meet in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Boardroom on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. To register and for more information, call Betty Sirois, RN, MSN, CDE, at 744-6057.

