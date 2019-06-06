JAY — It’s time again for the summer recreation program, which will run from June 24 to Aug. 2 at the former Livermore Falls High School, which is owned by Area Youth Sports. The six-week program will offer supervised fun for all students entering grades one to eight. There will be a number of trips and fun days again this year. Fridays will be theme dress-up days with prizes awarded.

The recreation department will also works with 4-H Youth Development on science programs for young people entering grades three to five.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Students will meet every morning and will be served free breakfast and lunch every day.

Those interested in sending a child or children to summer recreation should return the completed registration form to the Livermore Falls or Jay Town Office by Friday, June 21. Do not return them to the schools. Rec staff needs to have an idea of how many kids will be attending to hire the appropriate number of counselors. T-shirts can be ordered also, and kids will be asked to wear them on field trips.

The daily schedule will be: Breakfast, 8:45-9 a.m.; Period 1, 9:15-10:15; Period 2, 10:15-11:15; lunch for younger kids, 11:15-11:45; lunch for older kids, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; Period 3, 12:15-1; Period 4, 1-1:50; end of the day, 1:50-2. The day will end at noon Friday.

For more information, contact Director Sally Boivin at 207-897-5454.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: