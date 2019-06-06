AREA — RSU 16 is participating in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children

must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Meals will be provided at these sites and times:

June 24 – Mechanic Falls Rec Department. Breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at noon.

June 24 – Poland Rec Department. Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

