TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5, which include a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgmental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow; a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For information, call Mary at 743-6992 or 461-1010.

Survivors

MAINE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings, and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For information, visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m., meeting at area location. The outings are free and open to all. Email Terry at [email protected] for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, ask to be placed on the email notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms; or text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite Care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care, can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For information, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway at 205 Main St.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas. Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For information or to request a disability accommodation, call Sara Conant at 781-6099, send an email to [email protected], or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. It also needs people who can help out an hour or two, anytime. For information, call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — Kids’ Korner, at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St., is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is clothing for boys and girls in toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For information, call Donna Marshall at 515-0595, or email [email protected]

Cancer

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Their hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by, call 890-0329, or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or beginner.

Quilting

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they’re working on, including knitting, crocheting and needlecrafts, or they may join in on church projects.

NORWAY — The Pine Tree Quilters of Norway and Paris meet every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For information, call Marion Hall at 966-2663.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library hosts craft programs on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Sign up in advance so sufficient supplies will be available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For information, call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The summer hours at the Swap Shop at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station are Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social Group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? The Deering Memorial Social Group is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. The entrance is on Church Street. Bring your friends.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For information, call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St. For information, call 743-2828.

Observatory

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory offers free Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. For information, visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page, or email [email protected]

Yoga

OTISFIELD — Laurie Phillips, a certified yoga instructor, offers yoga classes at the Otisfield Town Office on Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. for an hour and 15 minutes. For information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc., call Anne at 539-9101, Ext. 2.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities – chemical-free and family/community focused – from 6 to 8 p.m. Each week, the team offers game nights, movie nights, open mic karaoke; and free pizza, popcorn and drinks. The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the community. For information or to volunteer, call A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or email at [email protected]

Widows



OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex 403, State Route 121, Otisfield, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The group helps connect area widows with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club. Find information, plus the subject, time and place for meetings, online at www.Otisfieldme.gov (click “Town Calendar.”) Some future meetings may be at private homes. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. For information, call Shirley at 627-4458.

Reunions

POLAND SPRING — Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum (www.polandspringresort.com). A hot buffet, catered by Poland Spring Inn, will be served at 1 p.m. The cost of this event will be $35 per person. Checks may be payable to “OHHS Class of 1969-Jean Delamater” and sent to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270. RSVP by July 1 by email at [email protected], or call Sandy Roderick at 539-2697.

NORWAY — The 45th reunion of the Class of 1974 will be held Aug. 10, at Norway Country Club. Be sure wthe organizers have your mailing and/or email address. Email your information to [email protected]

PARIS — Save the date, July 20, for the yearly NHS Alumni Association banquet. The group will gather this year at the OHCHS starting at 4 p.m. to reminisce, have photos taken of classes and have dinner. Invitations will be sent out with more details. Call Pat Salo Cummings with any questions at 539-8392.

5K

NORWAY — The Fight Back 5K in memory of Fred Washer, who passed two years ago after a long, hard battle with pancreatic cancer, will be held Saturday, June 8, starting at the Norway Fire Dept., 19 Danforth St. The route will be from 18 Danforth St. to 250 Lake Road (Route 118) and back to Danforth Street. Same-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.running4free.com. All proceeds will go towards the Blisters for Sisters and Misters team participating in the Dempsey Challenge on Sept. 28. For information, call Sandy Washer at 400-4956 or email [email protected]

Babysitting

BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Community Center will offer a Babysitter’s Training Course on Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community center. Allison Ross, EMT, “United Ambulance,” will conduct this course. Attendees will receive a certificate. The basic course is geared toward 11- to 14-year-old youth, teaching information on Leadership: Safe and Responsible Babysitting, Basic Care: The Heart of Babysitting, Stop: Think Safety, Safe Play, and Basic First Aid including infant and child Heartsaver CPR. The $40 class fee for covers the cost of the book and a CD, as well as other information that participants will take home with them for reference. Class size is limited to 14 candidates. Bring a bag lunch. Registration must be made before Thursday, June 13. For information or to register, call the Bridgton Community Center at 647-3116.

Donations

OXFORD — Oxford Hills Christian Academy is taking donations for its spring yard sale to be held June 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 674 Main St., Oxford. Looking for furniture, clothing, accessories, books, vinyl and trinkets. Donations may be dropped off at the OHCA, 1134 Main St., Oxford.

Texas Hold’em

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em will be held Saturday, June 8, at the Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the games begin at 1 p.m. There will be a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, pull tabs, meals and beverages available. BYOB. For information, call Ray at 890-3737.

Yard sale

MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society will hold its famous “Make Us an Offer” yard sale on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 125 Elm St., Mechanic Falls (next to Elm Street School). No list pricing on furnishings, electronics, household items, some tools, and assorted items. Offer a price and see if we can make a deal. No clothing. A used flat screen television has been donated and that item will sold to the highest bidder in a silent auction. No early birds. Rain date is Saturday, June 22). Items can still be donated to benefit the historical society until Friday, June 14, at 125 Elm St. between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Swim lessons

HARTFORD — Swim lessons for Hartford kids start July 1, at the Hartford Town Beach, from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays, July 1-July 12, including July 4. This is rain or shine and canceled only if there is thunder or lightning. The cost for each child is $20 if only one and $15 for each child if more than one. Cost will never stand in the way of a child learning to swim. For information, call 240-0903 and leave a message.

Sea Dogs

OXFORD — A bus to the Portland Sea Dogs game Saturday, June 22, will leave at 3 p.m. from the Oxford Rec Center. Tickets – $18 for adults and $12 for children – must be purchased in advance by calling 539-8094. There are limited ticket sales. Tickets include the bus and seating in the Pavilion. There is a $10 gift certificate to use for food of shop. There are also fireworks and on-field experience with the team during the National Anthem.

Concert series

OXFORD – The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford will host a free concert featuring Crooked Creek with classic rock, blues and country music on Friday, June 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring your chair and put on your dancing shoes. This is an alcohol-free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free concert featuring the Country Ridge Riders with classic and new country music on Friday, July 12, from 7 to 10 p.m. Put your dancing shoes and bring your chair to this alcohol-free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center, 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free concert featuring Hot Dam Duo with current and classic country and classic rock on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. Food will be sold during the concert. Bring your chair and put on your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol-free venue.

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center, 223 King St., Oxford, will host a free BBQ and concert featuring Classic Echoes with classic rock and old and new country music on Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. This is an alcohol-free venue. Food will be sold during the concert. Bring your chair and put on your dancing shoes.

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For information, call the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — On the first Friday of each month, people from Hartford and the surrounding area get together at 6 p.m. to share food, laughter, games and sometimes music in a goodwill potluck supper at the Hartford Town Hall. Come one and come all and no need to be fancy in dress or in food that you prepare. Supper dates are June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 5, and Oct. 4. For information, call Lennie Eichman at 320-9125

OXFORD — A community pot luck and open mic is held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Rec Center. Bring a dish to share and come and meet your neighbors. Play a fiddle, carry a tune and come and share your talent.

LOCKE MILLS — A supper and dance will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Legion Post 68, Gore Road, Locke Mills. The donation is $8 for adults and $5 for those under 12. The dance is $5. The supper includes Shepherd’s pie, tossed salad, vegetable, bread, and homemade pies. Dance music will be by “Shadagee.”

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves free luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. For information, call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch; no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will host a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. on Saturdays at the Norway Grange, Whitman Street.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

