MECHANIC FALLS — Town Manager Zakk Maher wants to reassure residents that despite the October fire which leveled the former Marcal Paper mill complex, the town’s valuation is healthy.

Maher said he understands “the larger questions on residents’ minds is how the loss of such a great building, and the property taxes it once contributed, will affect the tax rate on the rest of the town.”

With a Hannaford supermarket coming to town, together with other local businesses, Maher said, “We are actually looking at substantial value increase.”

He said he is confident that the tax rate can be reduced when the Town Council meets to set the figure in August. Maher added that he and Deputy Tax Collector Julie Ward have been working with the town’s assessors, John E. O’Donnell & Associates, on that rate.

According to Maher, recent gains by large commercial developments and sustainable residential building trends have added more than $6 million in value to the town. He listed the town’s top business contributors to its economic growth: Hannaford, New England Public Warehouse, Time Warner Cable, Electro Static Technology, Maine Wood Treaters, Downeast Machine and Auburn Manufacturing.

The mill property, which was once the industrial and economic heart this town, Maher said, “has not been a notable job creator in decades, but has hosted multiple smaller business operations.”

The mill building was “assessed as a largely vacant warehouse,” he said, with an approximate value of $800,000.

Maher said he spoke with representatives from Kruger, the hydropower company whose control room was in the back of the mill building. He said Kruger is “making plans and preparations to rebuild a new facility which will add an additional $500,000 to $800,000 back to the town valuation.”

Maher said Scott Ferland, who purchased the old mill building shortly after the fire, had Avesta Housing, which develops housing for seniors, tour the site but no information has come forth recently.

Pine Tree Waste still operates at the site and Corcoran Environmental Services currently services and stores its equipment at the town’s transfer station area.

