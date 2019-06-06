NORWAY — Two major projects  will be voted on during Annual Town Meeting June 11. The two projects include the construction of a new Public Works garage and renovations to the Norway municipal complex. The Public Works garage is priced at priced at $3.5 million,  and the upgrades to the Norway municipal complex would cost $700,000.  At a public presentation of the requests on May 16,  Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said the projects would increase the town’s tax rate 20 cents, bringing it from $17.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $17.41.

One new name will be on the ballot; Ryan Lorrain, 31, will be seeking Selectman Bruce Cook’s seat. Currently Cook is also the chair of the selectboard.

Ballot preview

QUESTION 1: Shall the Town (1) approve a capital project consisting of a public works garage project, including but not limited to construction, engineering, site work, and any other expenses reasonably related thereto; (2) appropriate the sum of $3,050,000 to provide for the costs of the project; (3) authorize the Treasurer and Chair of the Select Board to fund the appropriation through the issuance of general obligation securities of the Town (with or without call provisions, with or without premiums, and including temporary notes in anticipation of the sale thereof) in an aggregate principal amount for the bonds not to exceed $3,050,000; and (4) delegate to the Treasurer and the Chair of the Select Board the authority and discretion to fix the dates, maturities, interest rates, denominations, calls for redemption (with or without premium), form, and other details of said securities, including authority to execute and deliver the securities on behalf of the Town.

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

1. Total Town Indebtedness

A. Bonds outstanding and unpaid: $ 940,920.70
B. Bonds authorized and non-issued $ 0
C. Bonds to be issued if this article is approved $3,050,000.00
D. Total indebtedness with approval of this article $3,990,920.40

2. Costs

At an estimated interest rate of 4.5%, the estimated costs of these bonds over a period of 30 years will be $2,513,405 interest or a total debt service of $5,563,405.

3. Validity

The validity of the bonds and of the voters’ ratification of the bonds may not be affected by any errors in the above estimates. If the actual amount of the total debt service for the bond issue varies from the estimate, the ratification by the electors is nevertheless conclusive and the validity is not affected by reason of the variance.

Question 2: Shall the Town (1) approve a capital project consisting improvements to the municipal complex, including but not limited to construction, engineering, site work, and any other expenses reasonably related thereto; (2) appropriate the sum of $700,000 to provide for the costs of the project; (3) authorize the Treasurer and Chair of the Select Board to fund the appropriation through the issuance of general obligation securities of the Town (with or without call provisions, with or without premiums, and including temporary notes in anticipation of the sale thereof) in an aggregate principal amount for the bonds not to exceed $700,000; and (4) delegate to the Treasurer and the Chair of the Select Board the authority and discretion to fix the dates, maturities, interest rates, denominations, calls for redemption (with or without premium), form, and other details of said securities, including authority to execute and deliver the securities on behalf of the Town.

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

1. Total Town Indebtedness

A. Bonds outstanding and unpaid $   940,920.70
B. Bonds authorized and non-issued $            0
C. Bonds to be issued if this article is approved $   700,000.00
D. Total indebtedness with approval of this article $1,640,920.70

E. Total indebtedness if Question 1 & 2 approved. $4,690,920.70

2. Costs

At an estimated interest rate of 4.50%, the estimated costs of these bonds over a period of 30 years will be $576,847 interest or a total debt service of $1,276,847.

3. Validity

The validity of the bonds and of the voters’ ratification of the bonds may not be affected by any errors in the above estimates.  If the actual amount of the total debt service for the bond issue varies from the estimate, the ratification by the electors is nevertheless conclusive and the validity is not affected by reason of the variance.

Cook’s term expires in 2019, and he is not seeking reelection, citing health concerns and personal reasons.  Lorrain, a former Paris Selectboard member and sergeant-at-arms for the Maine House of Representatives is seeking Cook’s seat. Lorrain is running unopposed.

Lorrain, is a Republican and fourth generation Norway resident. Lorrain has experience in both town and state politics, first elected to the Paris Selectboard in 2011 and re-elected in 2014.

He served four years as a selectmen, while also serving on the Planning Board, Budget Committee, Policy and Procedures Committee and the Oxford County Regional Recycling Board.

Lorrian is currently a legislative aide at the Maine Legislature, and said that his position in the state government will help him effectively serve as a selectman; he said he takes calls from constituents everyday, and has a firm grasp on how state policies can affect citizens of Norway.

It will be interesting to see how even the state budget will affect the town. It all goes uphill; town depends on state, the state depends on Feds,  and it all connects together,” said Lorrain.

Lorrain said that he thinks Norway is heading in a good direction, and wants to build on the roots already established by previous iterations of the board.

“I’ve been to recent meetings, it seems like they’re in a good place. I’m not trying to mix it up, I’m putting the citizens needs first and balancing needs and what people can afford,” said Lorrain.

Thomas Curtis’s seat is also up, and Curtis seeks his election unopposed.  

The town budget will be voted on during the town meeting on June 17 at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School at 7 p.m.  Norway’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year is up $98,274.44, or 1.90 percent from Fiscal Year 2019.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
election preview, Norway Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles