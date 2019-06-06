NORWAY — Two major projects will be voted on during Annual Town Meeting June 11. The two projects include the construction of a new Public Works garage and renovations to the Norway municipal complex. The Public Works garage is priced at priced at $3.5 million, and the upgrades to the Norway municipal complex would cost $700,000. At a public presentation of the requests on May 16, Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said the projects would increase the town’s tax rate 20 cents, bringing it from $17.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $17.41.
One new name will be on the ballot; Ryan Lorrain, 31, will be seeking Selectman Bruce Cook’s seat. Currently Cook is also the chair of the selectboard.
Cook’s term expires in 2019, and he is not seeking reelection, citing health concerns and personal reasons. Lorrain, a former Paris Selectboard member and sergeant-at-arms for the Maine House of Representatives is seeking Cook’s seat. Lorrain is running unopposed.
Lorrain, is a Republican and fourth generation Norway resident. Lorrain has experience in both town and state politics, first elected to the Paris Selectboard in 2011 and re-elected in 2014.
He served four years as a selectmen, while also serving on the Planning Board, Budget Committee, Policy and Procedures Committee and the Oxford County Regional Recycling Board.
Lorrian is currently a legislative aide at the Maine Legislature, and said that his position in the state government will help him effectively serve as a selectman; he said he takes calls from constituents everyday, and has a firm grasp on how state policies can affect citizens of Norway.
“It will be interesting to see how even the state budget will affect the town. It all goes uphill; town depends on state, the state depends on Feds, and it all connects together,” said Lorrain.
Lorrain said that he thinks Norway is heading in a good direction, and wants to build on the roots already established by previous iterations of the board.
“I’ve been to recent meetings, it seems like they’re in a good place. I’m not trying to mix it up, I’m putting the citizens needs first and balancing needs and what people can afford,” said Lorrain.
Thomas Curtis’s seat is also up, and Curtis seeks his election unopposed.
The town budget will be voted on during the town meeting on June 17 at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School at 7 p.m. Norway’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year is up $98,274.44, or 1.90 percent from Fiscal Year 2019.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood ball field gets used again
-
Advertiser Democrat
Lunch menus
-
Advertiser Democrat
Dean’s list
-
The Bethel Citizen
35 years in Hanover
-
The Bethel Citizen
Vote Milliard for selectman