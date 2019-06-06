To the Editor:

The Town of Greenwood will hold a Special Town Meeting on June 13 at 6 p.m. in order to elect a Selectman. As some of you know, I am in the running for that position.

I hope you will attend this meeting, and I ask for your support.

Norman A. Milliard
Greenwood

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Citizen Opinion
Related Stories
Latest Articles