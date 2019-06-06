To the Editor:
Hello, Neighbors. I am writing to ask for your support as a write-in candidate for a vacant seat on the Bethel Board of Assessors.
I currently serve on Bethel’s Planning Board and Budget Committee. It would be a privilege to serve you on the Board of Assessors as well.
I would be honored if you could write my name, Neil Scanlon, as your write-in candidate.
Thank you very much; appreciate your support.
Neil Scanlon
Bethel
