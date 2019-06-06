LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine will host a meal site for children throughout the summer. Free meals will be provided to all children without discrimination. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the sites and times as followed:

YWCA Central Maine, 130 East Ave.: Monday through Friday, closed on July 4. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy Park: July 4 only, lunch from 1 to 3 p.m.

Simard Payne Park: Wednesday, June 26 only, dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.

Pettingill School Park: Wednesday, July 10 only, dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.

Drouin Field: Wednesday, July 24 only, dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.

Lewiston Middle School: National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 6 only, dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.

Pathway Vineyard Church: Wednesday, Aug. 21, dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.

