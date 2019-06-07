On June 11, Auburn voters need to OK two bonds to set the spending limits on a new Edward Little High School plus vocational school.

By passing both questions, Auburn would have something of value to sell for naming rights.

The state will pay for a six-lane track, which served well when it was just boys’ track, but now, girls outnumber boys. Schools in the west are putting in nine- or 10-lane tracks to keep up with the need. Six lanes would be stepping back at least 50 years. Eight lanes make for shorter meets and longer track life.

Having more home events would lower the cost of transportation.

If Auburn voters pass Question 1 but not 2, the school would lose some tools it could use to offset the cost: (i.e., gate fees). The booster club would sell less if there were fewer home events. There would be no running water and no lights for evening events. No bleachers means bringing lawn chairs to all outdoor sporting events. No concession stand means the Grandstand Club would be selling food on folding tables.

If Auburn residents want to have football and track programs in the same stadium, they should vote “yes” on Questions 1 and 2 so the school can have a marketable program.

The state will not carry Auburn all the way to the finish line. The city needs some skin in the game. Auburn can partner with local and regional companies to offset the selling of the bonds.

It is Auburn’s time.

David Colby Young, Danville

< Previous

Next >