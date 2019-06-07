LEWISTON — There will be a new Class A state champion in girls tennis for the first time in five years.

Lewiston will take on Scarborough, which snapped Falmouth’s 187-match win streak Thursday to capture the Class A South title. Falmouth won the past five Class A titles and before that the Class B title from 2008-13.

Scarborough and Lewiston will meet at Lewiston High School at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Blue Devils, who are making their second straight state championship appearance, won’t take the Red Storm lightly.

“I don’t think we are going to relax anymore. Obviously, they are a great team if they beat Falmouth,” Lewiston coach Anita Murphy said.

Scarborough comes into the state championship match with a record of 13-1, the lone loss coming to Falmouth in the first match of the season in April. On Thursday, the Red Storm defeated Falmouth 3-2 with wins in both doubles matches and in No. 3 singles by Kellie Guerette.

Lewiston, meanwhile, is 15-0 this season and coming off a dominant performance, a 4-1 victory over Brunswick to capture the Class A North title.

Lewiston lost to Falmouth 3-2 as last year’s state championship went down to the final match. The Blue Devils aren’t getting a rematch, but they say last year’s experience is beneficial because six of their seven players are returners.

“Last year, I was way too nervous,” No. 1 doubles player Molly Chicoine said. “This year, I am going into it like it’s a regular match, I know what to expect.”

Chicoine, who helped Lewiston take No. 1 doubles last year 7-5 in both sets, now knows how to prepare for a match that might be a long two sets, or even a three-setter.

The lone player that will be making her debut Saturday will be Chicoine’s partner, Lauren Foster. This week Chicoine has been providing positive reinforcement to the sophomore.

“I have been telling Lauren all year that she’s a great player,” Chicoine said. “She needs the confidence to do really well. I think she will be fine, she’s a great athlete.”

One thing that will be different for the Blue Devils from a year ago is the top of the lineup. Last year, Abby Svor was Lewiston’s No. 1 singles player while he twin sister Julia, was the No. 2 player. In 2019, the roles are reversed.

Abby Svor knows the feeling of all eyes being focused in on her, as the No. 1 singles matches are last, when there’s an open court. Since the Class B boys match — Yarmouth vs. Belfast — will be going on at the same time, the eight courts are split in half, and the state championships start with both doubles matches along with No. 2 and 3 singles. Once a court becomes available, the No. 1s start playing.

Abby Svor lost the deciding point a year ago to Meredith Kelley in three sets.

“You just have to calm yourself down and block everyone out,” Abby Svor said of playing No. 1 singles in a state match.

Murphy wants the Lewiston players to be aggressive and persistent in Saturday’s state championship.

“I will tell them, take the bull by the horns,” Murphy said. “You got to dig in, don’t ever let up, don’t let up on any point — it’s never over, the point is never over.

“I just want them to keep digging in and fight for every point. Play it like it’s your last point of the match.”

