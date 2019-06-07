“Grease the Musical” is a special co-production of Maine State Music Theatre and The Public Theatre, directed by Public Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Schario. “Grease” opens at The Public Theatre stage in Lewiston on Wednesday, June 19. The lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. for free beer tasting, curtain at 7:30. Performances will be Tuesday through Sunday, June 18 through June 30. Tickets are on sale now and cost $35, $30 and $27 for groups of 15-plus. For tickets and more information, call 207-782-3200. Photo by Janet Mitchko