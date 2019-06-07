FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition staff and Dave Fuller from the Cooperative Extension service will offer a free gardening event Thursday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Hope Harvest Garden next to the Stanley Health Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Staff will offer gardening tips and hands-on demonstrations on growing fresh vegetables. Fuller will be available to answer all gardening questions. Participants will be able to take home their own container garden. All plants and supplies are free, while supplies last.

In the case of severe weather, the event will be postponed to Thursday, June 27.

Container gardening is a fun, easy way to enjoy fresh vegetables regardless of whether one has limited space in their yard as these gardens grow well on sunny steps and entryways.

For information, call Laura Quynn at 779-2928.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: