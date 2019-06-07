DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Leavitt High School Class of 1969 is looking for Jackie Lessard. If anyone knows where she is, please let us know. Please respond to me at [email protected]. Thank you.

— Russ, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am writing to respond to the question regarding the house on the corner of Highland Avenue and Hillcrest Street. (June 4 Sun Spots).

Known by many as The Castle, the home is English Tudor in style and was built in 1930. A large Victorian house stood on the lot until it apparently burned. Walter Gutmann then purchased the land and commissioned Harry S. Coombs of Coombs and Harriman — today it’s known as Harriman and Associates — to design the residence. It was constructed by John Greenleaf and Sons of Lewiston.

Walter was an agent at the woolen mill, Worumbo Mills, in Lisbon Falls. Walter and his wife, Ellen, had one adult son, Frank, at the time the house was completed. Frank got married soon after and bought the house across the street in 1936. After Walter’s passing in 1949, Ellen remained in The Castle until her death in 1954. The house sat vacant from 1956 to 1991 when the family sold it. The house remains exactly as when it was completed in 1930.

— Keith, no town

ANSWER: Fascinating! I’m so curious about who owns it now and what the inside looks like. If any other readers know more, please share!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I really enjoy your column and use the hints given all the time. My question: Is there anywhere in the Auburn-Lewiston area that sells eggs that have not been refrigerated? Eggs in other countries are not refrigerated and they are just fine. I would like to see if I can purchase some locally.

— Lucy, no town

ANSWER: I’m putting this out into Sun Spots Land in the hope that one of our readers who sell farm fresh eggs will see it and write in. It’s also important to make sure the eggs haven’t been washed if you’re going to leave them out at room temperature. Unwashed eggs are protected with what is known as “bloom” and will keep at room temperature for several weeks. You also don’t want to store them where the sun will be directly on them or near a heat source.

Back in the day, eggs were kept for several weeks in baskets or boxes of straw or sawdust in a cool, dry place like a fruit cellar.

I have also read that keeping eggs out on the kitchen counter for a day is equivalent to keeping them in the fridge for a week, so plan accordingly.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m spring-cleaning a kitchen cupboard and have unearthed a few items I want to give to an individual or organization who can use them. I have four glass pilsners, 12-ounce size; four clear-glass wine glasses, 8-ounce size with grape clusters etched on them; and three assorted nonmatching ceramic coffee mugs, 8-ounce size. If you can use these items, please call me at 782-0554 between 6 a.m. and noon.

— Nancy, Auburn

ANSWER: Just yesterday there was another Nancy who listed places to donate items. Please refer to that listing if you don’t have any takers, but I bet you will!

