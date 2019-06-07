FARMINGTON — Morgan Allarie has joined the Franklin Savings Bank team as vice president, director of branch administration and deposit services.

Allarie comes to Franklin from a position as an area retail leader for one of the largest banks in the nation. In that role, she oversaw 13 retail locations from Augusta through western Maine.

Allarie will manage the Franklin Savings branch network, working closely with the knowledgeable managers and employees to maximize customer experience and expand the bank’s deposit relationships in its current markets and beyond.

“Morgan’s experience in ensuring a positive experience for all customers and her dedication to the community aligns closely with the values we take great pride in here at Franklin Savings Bank,” said president and CEO Tim Thompson.

“Morgan excels in coaching and staff development and has a caring and dedicated personality. She is a great addition to Franklin Savings Bank,” Thompson said.

Allarie is deeply involved in the community and has served as the annual fundraising chair for the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support of Kennebec County since 2013. She has served on the Le Club Calumet board of directors since 2012, and the Augusta Country Club board of directors since 2015.

Allarie earned a master’s degree in business administration from Regis University in Denver and a Bachelor of Arts from Bates College in Lewiston. She has completed the Disney Institute Customer Experience training, Anthony Cole Sales Management training, and the Ritz-Carlton Leadership training. Additionally, she has earned her Lean, Green, and Black Belt certifications in Six Sigma.

Morgan lives in Winthrop with her family.

Franklin Savings Bank, a Farmington-based community bank with locations in western, central and Down East Maine, celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.

