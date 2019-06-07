DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Moxie Festival Committee members seek a wide variety of vendors to sell food and products, and share information with our Moxie fans and friends on Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13. We welcome commercial food and beverage vendors, commercial exhibitors, craft vendors, nonprofit organizations and school groups. New this year: free vendor space for Lisbon nonprofit organizations and school groups!

Vendor registration deadline is July 1. Complete instructions and registration information are now available to download at www.moxiefestival.com.

Vendor contacts are Dan Leeman and Aline Strout. Information for how to contact them can be found in the vendor packets.

— Julie-Ann, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: I just can’t wait for the weekend of July 12-14!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was wondering if anyone in the Litchfield area does refinishing of fiberglass bathtubs. My tub now has a dull finish and also has a couple of cracks. I know there are people who do this, but I don’t know how to get in touch with them. I would appreciate anyone’s help. Thank you for all the good that you do.

— Doris, no town

ANSWER: You’ve come to the right place! I have used Bath Fitter on Brighton Avenue in Portland (200-9024, www. bathfitter.com) in the past and loved the results, but I’d also like to hear from readers about any local contractors who refinish tubs. For everyone in Sun Spots Land, you’ve recently helped readers find sewing machine and shoe repair people. Can you help solve this dilemma as well? This is your chance to give some advice and recommendations and shine!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I find vines that grow on structures year-round? I want some to grow on a fence that will come back every year.

Thanks for all the help you give us each and every day.

— Bonnie, no town

ANSWER: I love that look, too, but you have to be careful to be sure you don’t use any plants that are invasive and would take over trees and other plants nearby. There is ivy, grapevine, roses … I recommend that you go to your favorite greenhouse and get some recommendations from them. Readers, what do you think?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Thursday, May 23, between 1 and 2 p.m. I went shopping at Hannaford in Oxford. After checking out and putting my groceries in my car, I realized that I had left my pocketbook in the cart.

I returned to the store and found that a very honest person had found it and returned it to the service counter. I cannot express how relieved and thankful I was for its return. I don’t know who this kind person was, and only hope they are a Sun Spots reader, as so many of us are, and that they will see this message.

I would like to give this person a reward and will so by paying this favor forward and making a donation to my local food pantry.

Thank you for the opportunity to express my gratitude and give credit to all honest people who deserve it.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: You know how I love happy endings and I so hope the person who did this good deed sees this letter. The world runs on kindness.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: