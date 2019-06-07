One person was killed and two others seriously injured on Friday afternoon on northbound I-295 in Falmouth, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Major delays were expected on I-295 Friday afternoon following the crash. The northbound lane was closed and traffic was being diverted into Falmouth.

The crash was reported near Mile 12 around 2 p.m. A traffic advisory issued by the Maine Turnpike Authority said drivers traveling northbound should exit I-295 at Exit 9/Route 1 in Falmouth. They can re-enter the highway on Exit 15 in Yarmouth.

The road is closed from Mile 10 to Mile 15 and traffic being diverted onto Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews are on the scene. No other information about the crash was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

