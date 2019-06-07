LISBON FALLS – Diane Ann (Adams) Clukey came into the world on Christmas day 1955 and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was the 4th of 5 daughters of Byron Charles Adams and Yvette Allen Adams.She was educated at St. Patrick elementary school, Lewiston high school class of 1974, and UMF class of 1980. Her first job was at Our Lady of the Rosary in Sabattus, Maine as a first grade teacher until the school was closed in 1983. She went to work for John F. Murphy Homes as the third ever hired employee; she work for JFM for 35 years as an administrator for multiple homes.Diane was married Oct. 1991, to Bruce Clukey of Auburn. They had two children, Catherine and Adam. Diane always had a smile and gregarious personality and her favorite saying was, “it’s all good”. She loved being a wife, mother and anyone who met her will never forget her charismatic and endearing aura. She loved life, nature, birds (especially the wild turkeys in her backyard), the smell of the ocean, her family and her three cats –Mitzy, Abby and Mr. Tibbs.She is predeceased by her parents, Byron and Yvette; and her sister Beverly Deroucher. She leaves behind her husband Bruce; their kids Catherine and Adam; three sisters Anne Laplante and her husband Roger of Lewiston, Cheryl-Adams Jordan and husband Bob from Charlotte, N.C., Elaine Chateauvert and husband Lee of Lewiston; her niece Cindy Laplante, her nephew Kevin Laplante and wife Lisa from Lewiston, her nephews Brian Chateauvert and Matthew Chateauvert and Matthew’s wife Brenda of Kennebunkport; two great-nephews Dustin and Hunter Laplante; her Aunt Lorraine Adams; her cousins Sandi Taker of Augusta, Jim Adams of Litchfield, Scott Adams of Lewiston, Pauline Ouimete, Paul Roger and George Allen of Lewiston-Auburn, Anita Searge of Litchfield and Jane Doucette of Auburn.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 10, from 5-7 p.m. At Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. At Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

