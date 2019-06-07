LEWISTON – Jeannette Picard, 82, of Lewiston, passed away June 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mom was born on June 14, 1936, to Theodore and Noella Ouellette in Lewiston.

Her three children, Pauline McGuire (husband, David) of Lewiston, Donald (partner, Dr. Forest Clark) of Greene, and Diane Roy (husband, Steven) of Bradenton, Fla. were her everything.

Mom’s grandchildren, Scott and Andrew Bechard, Emalie and Cameron Roy, Aaron, Dylan and Walker Clark and great- granddaughter, Reece Bechard, were the apple of her eye.

She is survived by brother Raymond (Beatrice) Ouellette, sisters Joline (Ronald) Guenette and Rachel Parent, all of Lewiston. She was predeceased by brother Normand (Jane) Ouellette and sisters Irene and Doris Ouellette. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her closest friend, Joline Martel, of over 75 years.

Mom instilled in us the important principals of honesty, integrity, empathy and respect for all. She will be remembered for her sweet demeaner, her warm smile and love for her family.

Visitation will be held at Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Sunday, June 9, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston.

You are invited to share your memories of our mother by visiting Mom’s guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Mom, good night, sleep tight, sweet dreams.

