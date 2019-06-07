AUBURN – Romeo A. Jalbert, 80, of Lewiston, died at Clover Health Care facility in Auburn Tuesday June 4, 2019, with his family by his side after battling a very long illness.

He was born July 4, 1938, in Lisbon, a son of Andre and Marie Jalbert. He was educated locally and a 1956 graduate of St. Dominic High School not only as an accomplished student but athlete as well, earning multiple varsity letter awards.

Romeo served his country loyally in the United States Army as a highly skilled and dedicated vehicle mechanic. It is while in this capacity stationed in Germany, he would meet and marry his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie Louise.

A firm believer in the American free enterprise system, Romeo would combine his superior automotive repair skills and fastidious nature to open and operate Jalbert Shell service station for 15 years. Later he would continue self-employment as proprietor of Automap Dealer for nearly 20 years before retirement.

He was an avid bow hunter and target archer as well as a lifetime NRA member. Romeo was an expert instinct shooter and garnered many archery and hunting awards for his prowess with the re-curve bow as early as 1968. His meticulousness and attention to detail for building and fletching arrows was well known in hunting circles.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Louise Jalbert; three children, Edward Jalbert and wife Debbie, Nicole Oberlander and husband Mike, Frank Jalbert and wife Kim, all of Lewiston; grandchildren LT. Dustin Oberlander (USN) and wife Kirby of Seattle, Wash., Nicholas Jalbert and wife Morgan of Auburn, Nathan Cyr and fiancée Kylee of Augusta, Noah Jalbert of Lewiston, Kaitlyn LaFlamme and husband Scott of Durham, Zachary Pike and longtime girlfriend Bailey Scott of Greene; great-grandchildren Delaney, Haylee, Keyanna, Madeline, Zayne and Kyra.

Condolences may be shared at www.advantageportland.com. A service of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Portland, ME.

