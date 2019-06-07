WILTON – Theodore W. (Ted) Sirois, Jr., 67, of Wilton, went to his eternal rest on June 3, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine, where he had been a patient for four days. Born in Rumford on June 29, 1951, he was the third son of Ted and Kitty (Hodsdon) Sirois. He attended parochial school, was an altar server at St. John’s Catholic Church, and delivered daily papers in and around his Franklin Street neighborhood. At a young age, he learned the values of spirituality, hard work, and responsibility. When he was thirteen, the family moved to Farmington. At Farmington High School he made the Honor Roll, played football and basketball, and was a member of the Interact Club. Ted met his future wife, Mary Lorenzi, on a blind date when they attended different high schools. They married a year-and-a-half later and were blessed with two sons, Patrick and Jamie, who have been sources of happiness and pride throughout their lives.In 1973, Ted earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from the University of Maine at Farmington. After his student-teaching experience at Skowhegan Area High School, he was hired to teach Physics.He was awarded a Master’s Degree from the University of Southern Maine and pursued further graduate studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.Esteemed by many students as an exceptional teacher of both physics and photography, he was able to convey not only his expertise in the subject matter, but also his fondness for his students in a manner that was humorous, sarcastic, and witty.In 2005 he was inducted into the Francis Crowe Society of the University of Maine College of Engineering as an Honorary Engineer. This tribute was given in recognition for the numerous students he had prepared so well for advanced physics and engineering classes.Last summer he and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, renting a house at Higgins Beach in Scarborough for their family, and, in the fall, traveling to France with their dear friends, Harvey and Kerry Lasner of Syracuse, New York.Ted loved spending time with his grandchildren; attending their sports events, doing science experiments with them, and taking them fishing. His hobbies included photography, cooking, gardening, hunting, snorkeling, and traveling. He and Mary vacationed on many Caribbean Islands and in various Florida locations, and toured Italy.Much of his time was spent on the Christmas tree farm that he and his brother, Bob, own. He took care of thousands of firs and evergreens. Planting, spraying, pruning, and harvesting, he made their care a year-round venture. He especially enjoyed seeing customers select near-perfect trees and wishing them a “Merry Christmas.”He liked helping neighbors and friends by snow blowing their driveways, shoveling walkways, restoring machinery, and doing basic auto repairs. He was also able to fix everything that Mary wanted replaced. Above all else, he was a loving caretaker of his family.He leaves behind his devoted wife, Mary; son Patrick of Los Angeles, Calif., son Jamie and his wife Kristen of Potomac Falls, Va.; grandchildren Jackson, Colton, Landon, and Boden; brothers Len (Judy) of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, Larry (Nancy) of Greene, Bob (Becky) of Farmington, and sister, Susan Mitchell (David) of Fairbanks. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as cousins. Memorial visitation will take place Saturday June 15, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, with memorial mass following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Middle St. in Farmington. A comfort reception will follow at the church hall. A private interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Friends wishing may leave a kind word on Ted’s memorial wall at www.wilesrc.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Franklin CountyAnimal Shelte r550 Industry Rd. Farmington ME 04938 or:American Red Cross PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839

