The color guard for the James A. McKechnie Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Farmington leads a wreath laying ceremony on Center Bridge in Farmington on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. From left are Chaplain Clyde Penney, Adjutant Glenn Durrell, Lloyd Leeman and Rodney Titcomb. Veterans family members and others attended the commemoration. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Peter Tracy of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post in Farmington reads statistics about D-Day at a ceremony on Center Bridge in Farmington on Thursday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. Behind him, from left, are Gordon Webber and WWII veterans Cleon Fletcher and Francis Paling. Livermore Falls Advertister photo by Pam Harnden