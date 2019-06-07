police log

Booking
Lewiston
- Krista Corkum, 30, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to pay restitution, 1:10 a.m. Thursday at Super 8 Motel.
- Jaquille Millin, 19, of 67 Pride Road, Auburn, on a charge of criminal trespass, 4:40 a.m. Thursday at 44 Orestis Way.
Auburn
- Nicole Beaucage, 35, of 135 Gayton Road, Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:47 a.m. Thursday at 136 Lane Road.
Androscoggin County
- James Thomas, 51, of Plymouth, Mass., arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, noon Thursday in Bourne, Mass.
Accidents
Lewiston
- A car driven by Ryan R. Barry, 38, of North Monmouth, struck the back of a pickup truck driven by Robert Vivenzio, 48, of Mount Vernon, at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street. Damage to Vivenzio’s 2013 Chevrolet was listed as minor. Barry’s 2001 Ford was towed.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles