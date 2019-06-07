NEW GLOUCESTER — Validation of a $27.8 million budget for School Administrative District 15 and a town charter commission will be decided at the polls Tuesday.

Voting will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Gloucester Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road.

The 2019-20 school budget is a 3.96% increase over the current year. New Gloucester is responsible for 35 percent of the budget; Gray, 65 percent. The district will face flat funding from the state due to declining enrollments and increases in the budget for salaries and benefits.

About 40 voters from the two towns approved the budget at a meeting in May.

A Charter Commission, if approved by voters, would have nine members elected by voters. Six would be community members and three would be appointed by selectmen, though only one could be a municipal officer.

Currently, town government operates under provisions set forth in state law.

The commission would be responsible for writing a charter within nine months. It would be reviewed by an attorney before going to voters. If the charter fails to pass, the commission would disband.

The annual town meeting, Board of Selectmen and town ordinances would remain.

