DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the request for a cobbler in June 6 Sun Spots, I recommend Paul’s Shoe Repair. He has been in Westbrook for many years. My family and I have done business with them and know Paul very well. Customers can reach him at 854-4338.

— Marc, Lisbon

ANSWER: I spoke with Paul and he’s very happy to be added to the famous Rolodex! The shop is at 22 Cumberland St. across from SAPPI Paper. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The web site includes a lot of great information regarding other leatherwork services and repairs that Paul provides (westbrookshoerepair.com) from orthotics to replacing a zipper. He even has a mail-order service. Just mail your shoes or other items with a note and your contact information then you can pay with a check or over the phone with a credit card. Now that’s service!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Cote Bros. Sewing Machines would like to thank Sun Spots for all the referrals and everything you do, but more important, we would like to thank all our customers for their loyalty over the many years we have been in business (since 1956).

We tried hard to keep the repairs going for home sewing machines, but couldn’t find a suitable person to do that. Moving forward, we are still doing business as usual for the industrial machines with sales, service and parts by appointment only. The best way to contact us is to email [email protected] to make an appointment.

As a thank you to all our customers, here is a list of some reputable sewing machine repair shops in Maine in response to the June 6 Sun Spots request:

For those in Southern Maine, contact The Sewing Machine Exchange in Portland at 781-2447; The South Portland Sewing Center in South Portland at 799-0032; and Sanford Sewing in Sanford at 324-8375.

For those in Northern Maine, contact Yard Goods in Waterville at 872-5403; and Cotton Cupboard in Bangor at 941-8900. There may also be a Brother Dealer opening soon in Norway!

— Ron, Cote Bros Sewing Machines, Turner

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw your readers are looking for sewing machine repair. I recently started a business in Minot to fill the void. My husband, Jess, and our son, Heath, are accepting new customers who expect nothing less than the best service possible. We can be reached at [email protected] or 312 1424.

— Carol, Minot

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am writing in response to the request for a sewing repair service in the area. I have found that the repair technician, Jess, from Cote Brothers is now working for Carolann’s Sewing Machine Repair in Minot. They service all makes and models of sewing machines as well as sharpen scissors. Jess has serviced my machines in the past and I’m happy to see that he is still available for service.

— Cindy, no town

ANSWER: This is great! See how helpful and knowledgeable Sun Spots readers are? There’s nothing we can’t do when we put our heads together!

