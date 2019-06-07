ANSON — A Skowhegan woman was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to a Lewiston hospital Thursday night following a single vehicle crash on New Portland Road in Anson, police said.

Jennifer Beaulieu, 44, was traveling east around 7:43 p.m. when her vehicle, a yellow 2000 Volkswagen Beetle, left the road, rolled over and crashed in a corn field, said Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell in a news release.

The crash took place in the vicinity of 78 New Portland Road.

Beaulieu, the only person in the car, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

An investigation revealed the vehicle rolled over multiple times and Beaulieu was pinned underneath when it came to rest on its passenger side, Mitchell said.

She was transported via Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service to the Cousineau Wood Products Mill, where she was then picked up by a LifeFlight helicopter and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A hospital spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for an update on Beaulieu’s condition Friday.

Mitchell said speed and “intoxicants” are potentially believed to have been factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and police are working to reconstruct the scene.

The Anson, Madison and New Portland fire departments also responded Thursday and assisted with extricating Beaulieu.

