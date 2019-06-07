BETHEL — The 45 members of the Class of 2019 at Telstar High School got some advice from the top two scholars at Friday’s night’s commencement.

Emily Hanscom went with a superhero theme, touching on the many ways each graduate can make a difference.

“Remember to the let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile,” she said. “Your superpower is who you are. Whatever your superpower is don’t hide it, embrace it.”

The other top scholar, Emalee Harrington, ended her address with words of encouragement.

“I wish you all the best in the next phase of your life,” she said. “Congratulations and best of luck Class of 2019.”

Dean of Students John Eliot capped off the 51st graduation, asking for three things from his students: Never look back, treat everyone with kindness and “show up at Project Graduation.”

