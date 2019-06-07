HALLOWELL — The Harlow will present poets Mark Melnicove and David Sloan at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, as part of the ongoing poetry series, The Bookey Readings at The Harlow. The public is invited to attend and experience an evening of spoken word in an art gallery setting.

Mark Melnicove is author of two ekphrastic poetry collections: “Sometimes Times,” Two Palms Press, 2017, with printmaker Terry Winters, and “GHOSTS,” Cedar Grove House, 2018, with painter Abby Shahn. He is co-author of the children’s book, “Africa Is Not a Country,” 2001 Africana Book Award winner, and “The Uncensored Guide to Maine.”

Melnicove has served as executive director and president of the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and was co-founder and editor-in-chief of Tilbury House, Publishers. He teaches creative writing at Falmouth High School. His papers, spanning nearly 50 years of writing and publishing, are in Bowdoin College’s special collections library.

A graduate of the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Poetry Program, David Sloan teaches at Maine Coast Waldorf High School in Freeport. His debut poetry collection, “The Irresistible In-Between,” was published by Deerbrook Editions in 2013. His poetry has appeared in The Cafe Review, Chiron Review, The Cider Press Review, Down East, Innisfree, Lascaux Review, Moon City Review, Naugatuck River Review, New Millenium Writings and Passager, among others. He received the 2012 Betsy Sholl Award, Maine Literary awards in 2012 and 2016, The Margaret F. Tripp Poetry Award and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

All are welcome. Refreshments are served, and a $3 donation to benefit The Harlow will be accepted at the door. For more information, contact Claire Hersom at [email protected] The Bookey Readings at The Harlow is a monthly poetry series running from April through November and has been running for over 25 years.

Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

