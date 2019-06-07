FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center is offering its annual Summer Daze Camp for children going into grades 1-7 in the fall.

The camp runs for seven five-day sessions from Monday through Friday, June 24 through Aug. 9. The cost is $140 per session for members and $165 per session for non-members. An additional $10 is required for a camp T-shirt.

Campers will enjoy a wide variety of indoor, outdoor and travel activities, including swimming, water games, sports, arts and crafts, hiking, and field games. Field trips to Aquaboggan and Popham Beach State Park are also planned.

In conjunction with the Summer Daze Camp, the FRC is also offering a Leader in Training program for young adults going into grades 8-11 in the fall. The program will be offered in one-week sessions for $135 per session (FRC members receive a $20 discount) starting June 25 and ending Aug 10.

The challenging and rewarding program offers team building, communication training, CPR/First Aid certification, field trips and the opportunity to make new friends and have fun.

Registration is now open at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center. For information, call Leah Brackett at 778-7138, or visit the website at http://frc.umf.maine.edu to obtain registration forms and more information.

