DEAR SUN SPOTS: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services is looking for volunteer advocates to respond to its 24-hour helpline and make a difference in the lives of people affected by sexual violence.

Volunteer advocates receive extensive training and support to prepare them to effectively respond to callers.

Volunteer advocates are notified of calls through their cellphones from the answering service, allowing them to be on call from their homes or another location where they have a private space to talk.

Volunteer advocates must be older than 18, empathetic and dependable, with access to an email account and reliable transportation. All potential volunteers must complete the training and a screening process that includes criminal and DHHS background checks. No prior experience is necessary.

Call me at 784-5272, or visit www.sapars.org to learn more.

— Kayce, no town

ANSWER: I also want to add that for those who are in a situation where they need help, the toll-free hotline number is 1-800-871-7741. You can call 24/7 and text or online chat between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those trained volunteers will listen, support and guide you with options to keep you safe.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am researching three Maine Civil War Regiments. I would like to know if there are any descendants of a soldier who served in the 1st Maine Cavalry, 10th Maine Regiment or the 29th Maine Regiment.

— Glenn, Lewiston

ANSWER: Resources I know that may have descendants listed in their archives are the Maine Historical Society (www.mainehistory.org) in Portland at 489 Congress St. (774-1822 or info @mainehistor.org); The Pejepscot Historical Society (www.pejepscothistorical.org) at 159 Park Row in Brunswick (729-6606) and the Hawthorne-Longfellow Library (https://library.bowdoin.edu/) at 1 College St. at Bowdoin College in Brunswick (725-3280).

If you are a descendant of a soldier who served in one of these regiments, please write to Sun Spots!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a large bag of yarn in various colors as well as picture frames and canvases for painting to give away. I can be reached at 353-2634

during the day.

— Shirley, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A recent writer asked if any nonprofit organizations picked up donated furniture. Hidden Treasures, part of Loaves and Fishes in Sabattus, does. They are wonderful. The director is Marie Hebert. She can be reached at 740-0244.

In an earlier inquiry for donated clothing, Tabitha’s Closet at 72 D Main St. in Winthrop (to the right of the church) offers free clothing the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. They have a donation shed behind the church. Call 377-8620 for information.

Also, the Monmouth Church Vestry Thrift Shop at 808 Main St. is open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Leeds Grange on Churchill Road is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Finally, Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn has free clothing for those in need.

— Nancy, no town

ANSWER: Thank you so much, Nancy. It’s so helpful to know where all these local shops are that accept donations and in turn, help those in need! Readers, be like Nancy! Please send in info about the thrift shop in your town!

