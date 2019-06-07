WILTON — It was a collaborative effort of town officials and family members that brought Charles “Dick” Hall of Wilton to the town office early Wednesday morning, June 5.

“My father thinks he is coming to sign a paper with the code enforcement officer for a bridge we are putting in this summer,” said Randall Hall. “He had no idea why he had to change clothes.”

Dick did not need to see the CEO. He was being summoned to the town office by the Board of Selectpersons for the announcement that the annual town report had been dedicated to him.

“Not many things get by me but I see I’ve been twisted around,” Dick said.

Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri presented Dick with the first copy of the report.

“You are a seventh generation dairy farmer,” she said. “You put in 40 years on the fire department in East Dixfield; 30 as chief. You served on many committees. We recognize your dedication and service.”

Dick has served on the Planning Board and Appeals Board. He is currently a member of the Finance Committee.

In addition to dedicated service to the town, Dick has an active history with the agricultural community, including long-term trustee of the Franklin County Agricultural Society which oversees the Farmington Fair. He is the Pulling Superintendent at Fryeburg Fair, a position he has held at other fairs.

“This is quite an honor,” he said. ““I wouldn’t serve on committees if I couldn’t be dedicated to them.”

Town reports are now available at the town office.

The town meeting will take place Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Academy Hill School cafeteria. Prior to the meeting, selectpersons will host a barbecue for residents. The barbecue will be held at the school beginning at 5:30 p.m.

