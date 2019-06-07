WILTON — Voters at the annual town meeting Monday, June 17, will be tasked with setting the 2019-20 budget, deciding ordinance changes and considering a new drinking water protection ordinance. Voters will also consider adopting a resolution requesting Franklin County Commissioner restore funding for economic development and social service programs.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Academy Hill School cafeteria at 585 Depot St. The Board of Selectmen will host a barbecue for residents starting at 5:30 p.m.

The board has recommended a spending plan of nearly $3.17 million. The recommendation comes in at about $28,000, or .89% more than the previous year.

The Finance Committee recommendation comes in slightly higher.

Differences in recommendations are:

•Fire department: $181,270 requested. Recommendations: $179,670 board; $181,270 committee;

•Highway department: $954,850 requested. Recommendations: $944,850 board; $954,850 committee; and

•Life Flight: $1,029 requested; Recommendations: $250 board; $0 committee.

The board and committee have recommended appropriating funds from the undesignated fund balance for the Wilson Lake Capital Account, the Building Demolition Capital Account and to make a loan payment for the Forster Mill demolition. If approved, these articles will not affect the tax rate.

Voters will consider a zoning ordinance change which will limit recreational vehicles, tents or similar shelters to be placed on-sited for no more than 120 days per year. Currently, the ordinance allows 180 days, which conflicts with state law.

A proposal to change the zoning map from Residential I to Residential II for properties on Weld Road from Main Street to Woodland Avenue will also be considered. The Planning Board does not recommend the change.

The Planning Board and Select Board recommend adding a footnote to the marijuana use table would encompass both medical and adult use marijuana retail stores, manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and registered dispensaries. Voters approved the tables last year for adult use marijuana. State medical marijuana amendments were not effective until Dec. 13, 2018. Municipalities are required to opt-in to allow medical marijuana stores and facilities.

Finally, voters will consider adopting a resolution requesting Franklin County reverse its policy of not funding economic development and social services programs.

The resolution stated commissioners have funded such agencies and programs, which serve the entire region, for over 35 years.

“Commissioners have vowed to cut all funding to social service agencies and economic development programs over the next three years,” the resolution reads.

Commissioners cut $143,000 from the 2017 budget request of $209,000; $31,000 from the 2018 request of $94,200; in 2018 six nonprofits were totally de-funded; and the remaining four will be de-funded in the future, according to the resolution.

“These organizations and their important services benefit the entire region and improve the quality of life for our residents,” the resolution reads.

The Board of Selectpersons recommends adopting the resolution.

Elections and the Regional School Unit 9 budget validation referendum will be held on Tuesday, June 11. Polls will be open at the Town Office, 158 Weld Rd., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Selectpersons Tiffany Maiuri and Tom Saviello, and RSU 9 Director Cherieanne Harrision are up for reelection. All are running unopposed.

