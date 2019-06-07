Woodlands Senior Living holds groundbreaking ceremony
Woodlands Senior Living, a Maine-based, family-owned and operated senior living provider, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 6, for its newest community, Woodlands Memory Care of Madison. The Madison community will be the first and only purpose-built memory care community in the Madison/Skowhegan area designed exclusively to serve the unique needs of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other memory impairments. Taking part in the ceremony, from left, were Elliot Thayer, president/owner at Thayer Engineering Co.; David Walters, senior spec construction; Peter Bethanis, architect at Bethanis Associates Architects; Matthew Walters, chief operating officer/owner of Woodlands Senior Living; Lon Walters, chief executive officer/owner of Woodlands Senior Living; Tim Curtis, Madison town manager; and Craig Garofalo, president at Kennebec Savings Bank.