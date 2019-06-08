I have been watching the circus going on in Washington, D.C., and it has to stop. I am not just talking about Democrats here; both parties need to stop. The in-fighting is tearing this country apart. I am afraid for the next generation and what they will inherit if this keeps up.

Elected officials have to stop the blame game and get on with making the government do its job.

The Founding Fathers were so right about two competing parties. They knew politicians would be too busy blaming each other instead of working together.

I wonder what officials in other countries watching America must be thinking. Russia and China are probably just sitting back and watching this country fall apart from the inside.

If elected officials keep it up, it will divide this country so bad, I think another civil war will become of it. Do people really want the next generations to live in such a political Armageddon?

Washington politicians should be thinking about this nation’s future and try to work things out. What will it take? Put them all in a room, and they aren’t allowed to come out until they work things out?

There will probably be comments on this — each side blaming the other, like little kids. That is acting the exact same way the politicians do — like a bunch of spoiled brats.

People should pray for this country because it needs it, bad.

Clem Bechard, Lewiston

