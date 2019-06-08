LEWISTON — The 292 members of the Edward Little High School Class of 2019 received advice Saturday evening from an unlikely source: the Class of 2031.

In a video presentation during graduation exercises at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee, future Edward Little High School students left the graduating seniors with words of wisdom they had picked up over their several years of life: “Remember to always be nice.” “Be the best you can be.” “Continue to work hard.”

Some of the students from the Class of 2031 had different but equally important pieces of advice to share: “Don’t forget to wash your hair.” “Wake up late.” “Make sure to take a shower.”

Valedictorian Oliver Hall urged his classmates to “build relationships and connections that will make the community a better place.”

Hall likened the memories he and other students made throughout their school careers to old family recipes.

Hall said before students embark on their journeys after high school, they should “think about the recipes and traditions that have defined the first part of your life.”

“Remember the tastes,” Hall said. “Then use that knowledge to start crafting your own family recipes.”

Salutatorian Megan Steele said becoming self-sufficient and preparing for life outside of high school is similar to “packing your own lunch for school or doing your own chores” for the first time.

“Learning how to do new things takes time,” Steele said. “In the years to come, there’ll be new things and hardships will be inevitable. Just like packing your own lunch, it may take a little while to figure out the kinks, but over time, we’ll become old and wise, sharing knowledge with those who will eventually step into our shoes.”

Sophia L. Wood compared life experiences and future plans to the variety of desserts that can be baked in the kitchen.

“Each week starts with the same ingredient list, but it’s the spices we choose to put in that effects how it comes out,” Wood said. “Some of us are going back to school, into the military, or into the workforce. Some of us are undecided. We have a general idea of where we’re headed. We have the ingredients. We know we want to make something sweet: something special that we will remember.”

Olivia G. DuBois urged her classmates to find something that makes them “genuinely happy,” something that gets them through the “tedious parts in life.”

Noah Davis urged his classmates to remain calm and confident in the face of pressure.

“Look around the room,” Davis said. “There are so many unique, talented and brilliant people. All of you will be able to succeed in whatever you want to do, and if you’re overwhelmed, there will always be at least a few people who will stop what they’re doing to help you out.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: