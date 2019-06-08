More than 130 Grey-New Gloucester High School seniors await the presentation of diplomas Saturday during their graduation ceremony at the Cross Insurance Arena. Matt Dodge photo
Sgt. Patrick Ferriter of the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office delivers the commencement address Saturday during the Gray-New Gloucester High School graduation ceremony at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Ferriter, a former school resource officer at Grey-New Gloucester, concluded his speech with Mother Teresa’s poem “Anyway,” urging the new graduates to be kind, compassionate and honest. Matt Dodge photo
Graduating senior Nicholas Nimblett marches toward Grey-New Gloucester principal Theodore Finn to receive his diploma Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. One of 132 seniors to graduate, Nimblett, is planning to join the U.S. Army, as signified by his white robe. Matt Dodge photo
Members of the Grey-New Gloucester Class of 2019 don sunglasses at the end of Saturday’s commencement ceremony, before marching out to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Principal Theodore Finn handed out 132 diplomas at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Matt Dodge photo