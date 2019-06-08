SACO — Spruce Mountain’s Carson Gross earned All-New England honors at Saturday’s New England track and field championships at Thornton Academy.

Gross finished fifth, the highest area finish, in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches.

Lewiston’s Jeremiah Williams also notched All-New England honors by placing sixth in the triple jump (43 feet, 10.75 inches).

Winthrop’s Jillian Schmelzer (eightt in 400-meter dash) and Edward Little’s Brooklyn Alexander (10th in high jump) earned top-10 finishes. Here are the complete area results:

GIRLS

Edward Little

4×100 relay, 21st, 51.37

Brooklyn Alexander

– High jump, 10th, 5-00

Jillian Richardson

– 1,600 run, 21st, 5:13

Julia Berube

– 100 hurdles, 27th, 17.86

– 300 hurdles, 21st, 48.68

Lewiston

Girls 4×100, 20th, 51.36

Benedict Citenga

– Shot put, 25th, 33-06.50

Laila Bunnitt

– Discus, 28th, 98-02

Monmouth

Libby Clement

– 300 hurdles, 20th, 48.51

Mt. Blue

Kahryn Cullenberg

– 3,200 run, 20th, 11:31.65

Oxford Hills

Halle James

– 200 dash, 25th, 27.03

Winthrop

Jillian Schmelzer

– 100 dash, 13th, 13.06

– 200 dash, 22nd, 27.00

– 400 dash, 8th, 58.96

BOYS

Lewiston

4×100, 22nd, 44.83

4×400, 18th, 3:29.40

4×800 relay, 22nd, 8:28.09

Jeremiah Williams

– Triple Jump, 6th, 43-10.75

Crispin Kamundala

– Long Jump, 18th, 19.07.25

– Triple Jump, 10th, 43-01

Nigel Katende

– 300 hurdles, 28th, 43.06

– Triple jump, 13th, 42-06.50

Mt. Abram

Jon Jordan

– 400 dash, 31st, 53.90

Spruce Mountain

Carson Gross

– High jump, 5th, 6-03

