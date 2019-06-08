SACO — Spruce Mountain’s Carson Gross earned All-New England honors at Saturday’s New England track and field championships at Thornton Academy.
Gross finished fifth, the highest area finish, in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches.
Lewiston’s Jeremiah Williams also notched All-New England honors by placing sixth in the triple jump (43 feet, 10.75 inches).
Winthrop’s Jillian Schmelzer (eightt in 400-meter dash) and Edward Little’s Brooklyn Alexander (10th in high jump) earned top-10 finishes. Here are the complete area results:
GIRLS
Edward Little
4×100 relay, 21st, 51.37
Brooklyn Alexander
– High jump, 10th, 5-00
Jillian Richardson
– 1,600 run, 21st, 5:13
Julia Berube
– 100 hurdles, 27th, 17.86
– 300 hurdles, 21st, 48.68
Lewiston
Girls 4×100, 20th, 51.36
Benedict Citenga
– Shot put, 25th, 33-06.50
Laila Bunnitt
– Discus, 28th, 98-02
Monmouth
Libby Clement
– 300 hurdles, 20th, 48.51
Mt. Blue
Kahryn Cullenberg
– 3,200 run, 20th, 11:31.65
Oxford Hills
Halle James
– 200 dash, 25th, 27.03
Winthrop
Jillian Schmelzer
– 100 dash, 13th, 13.06
– 200 dash, 22nd, 27.00
– 400 dash, 8th, 58.96
BOYS
Lewiston
4×100, 22nd, 44.83
4×400, 18th, 3:29.40
4×800 relay, 22nd, 8:28.09
Jeremiah Williams
– Triple Jump, 6th, 43-10.75
Crispin Kamundala
– Long Jump, 18th, 19.07.25
– Triple Jump, 10th, 43-01
Nigel Katende
– 300 hurdles, 28th, 43.06
– Triple jump, 13th, 42-06.50
Mt. Abram
Jon Jordan
– 400 dash, 31st, 53.90
Spruce Mountain
Carson Gross
– High jump, 5th, 6-03
