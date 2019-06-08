Looking for a summer of music in a beautiful sylvan setting? There’s plenty going on in the Oakland-Sidney area in the coming months.

5th ANNUAL OAKFEST

The fifth annual Oakfest involves not one, not two, but three days of family fun fill the weekend of July 26-28.

“Movies at the Waterfront,” sponsored by Kingdom Life Church, rolls at dusk on Friday, July 26 at the Oakland Boat Landing, 22 Old Belgrade Avenue, Oakland. Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy free films under the stars.

The day-long ShineOn Oakland Open Air Market opens Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. behind Williams Elementary School, 55 Pleasant St. in Oakland. Artisans, crafters, food vendors, kids’ activities, a petting zoo, classic cruise car show, ShineOnCass kindness projects and more comprise the 75 Oakfest booths. Live music fills the air throughout the day, including a 5 p.m. encore performance of Messalonskee High School’s talent revue, “Ripple Dipple.” Food vendors remain through the evening for RJ the DJ at the Oakfest Street Dance, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s early to rise Sunday, July 28, for the annual Paddle, Pedal and Pound Triathlon at the Oakland Boat Landing, 22 Old Belgrade Ave. A kids fun run with free registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the Triathlon’s opening segment: a 2.5-mile kayak/canoe Paddle that transitions to a 12-mile bike Pedal and finishes with a 3.1 mile Pound (run) ending at the Boat Landing. Registration is $55 for individuals and $120 per three-person team. To register, visit “Events Schedule” at oakfestmaine.com.

The Oakland Lion’s Club Annual Lobster Bake serves up plenty of lobster at the Oakland Waterfront Park, 22 Old Belgrade Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Advance tickets recommended. Single lobster meal $14. Double lobster meal $22. Eat on site or take out. To order, or for more information, please call (207) 702-3935. Proceeds help fund charitable community projects.

R. B. Hall Band concerts and Ice Cream Socials Ice cream and band music. The Oakland Historical Society will sponsor two R. B. Hall Band concerts and Ice Cream Socials at the Macartney House Museum, 25 Main St., Oakland: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 (rain date July 30); and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 (rain date Aug. 20). Please bring chairs to more comfortably enjoy the concerts.

Oakland firefighters will hold their annual chicken barbecue at the Oakland Fire Station. There’ll be lots of smoke billowing on Saturday, July 13, for the Firefighters’ Annual Chicken Bar-b-que, from 11 a.m. until sold out. Each $9 meal includes a half chicken, roll, chips, coleslaw and soda. Street address is 11 Fairfield St. Proceeds help finance fire-fighting equipment.

OAKLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

A Universe of Stories awaits children at the Oakland Public Library’s summer reading program. Five diverse programs fill the summer with a galactic variety of interactive events on Fridays beginning July 12 and ending August 9. These one-hour programs begin at 10:30 a.m.

July 12: Mad Science of Maine sends readers to the moon, scales the solar system and launches a miniature rocket.

July 19: Conjuring Carroll the Magician amazes with his fun magic—including a workshop on how to do some of the tricks.

July 26: Mr. Gene engineers the construction of individual rockets by participants. How high will they go?

Aug 2: Jerry Schneider teaches how to attract pollinators such as butterflies and bees. Learn which flowers to grow and how to build and maintain habitats for these hardworking garden friends. After the show, kids create their own pollinator tee shirts. Purchase a heavy cotton shirt there for $4 or bring one from home.

Aug. 9: It’s a party-time finale with Judy Pancoast. Refreshments, music, giveaways and a balloon rocket competition. To the moon and back!

The Oakland Public Library is located at 18 Church St., Oakland, Maine 04963. For more information please call (207) 465-7533 or email [email protected]

SNOW POND CENTER FOR THE ARTS

From June into September, the Snow Pond Center for the Arts and New England Music Camp in Sidney, for example will feature something for everyone.

Friday, June 7: The Christian Pop-Rock sensation Anthem Lights launches the Summer Music Series at 7:30 p.m. at the Bowl in the Pines. Tickets $25-$35.

June 9 – 25: Special free recitals and performances abound during the Snow Pond Music Festival. Visit the Snow Pond calendar at snowpond.org for a full listing of events.

Saturday, June 22: Snow Pond’s second annual “Jazz Brunch” features Festival students opening for the 21st Century Band, which will be led by Grammy Award-winner Dion Parson plus Ron Blake of the Saturday Night Live band. In Alumni Hall, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets $15-$25.

Saturday, June 29: Snow Pond presents “Broadway under the Stars: The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein” with the Snow Pond Symphony Orchestra. Broadway performers bring the Theater District to Bowl in the Pines. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10-$30.

Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7: The much-anticipated free 3 p.m. weekend concerts in Bowl in the Pines resume. Concerts occur each Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 11, with the exception of Sunday, July 22. Choose from open camp seating or bring blankets or lawn chairs to place in the shade.

Saturday, July 20: The 40th annual “NEMC Pops Concert” fills the Bowl in the Pines with the music of the Symphony Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Chorale and Jazz Ensemble. Sip wine and bid on silent auction items to benefit the NEMC scholarship fund. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20.

Sunday, Aug. 11: The Camp’s traditional Maine Appreciation Day begins at 1 p.m. with an Artisan Market purveying arts, crafts and gourmet treats leading up to the 3 p.m. Bowl in the Pines concert. The event is free to the public.

Sunday, Aug. 25: Snow Pond’s Summer Music Series welcomes “The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash,” starring Shawn Barker in a spot-on embodiment of the legendary Johnny Cash. Concert begins at 4 p.m. in Bowl in the Pines. Tickets $20-$30. A picnic option is available, but no alcohol will be sold.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Snow Pond celebrates Sponsor Appreciation Night with “The Stranger: A Tribute to Billy Joel.” This final event of the Snow Pond season begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bowl in the Pines. Tickets $25-$35.

New England Music Camp and Snow Pond Center for the Arts are located at 6 Golden Rod Lane in Sidney. For tickets and details on all events, please visit snowpond.org.

ART SESSIONS

For summer camp with a twist, consider these Snow Pond Center for the Arts sessions:

Arts Camp for grades 1–8. Vocal, visual arts and dance. Monday through Friday, June 24–28, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Fee $275.

Musical Theater Camp for grades 3-8. Stage performance or backstage skills. Monday through Friday, July 8-12 and 15-19, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Fee $175 per week, with a performance on the Snow Pond campus scheduled for the second week.

Rock Camp for grades 5-12. For those interested in, or already in, a rock band. Instruments provided if needed. Monday through Friday, July 22-26, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Fee $175.

Vocal and Steel Drum Camp for grades 9-adult. Play the provided steel drums and vocalize if desired. Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Fee $175.

For more information please contact Program Director Jennifer Birch at [email protected] or telephone (844) 476-6976, ext. 401. Camps take place at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts, 6 Golden Rod Lane in Sidney.

