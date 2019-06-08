OXFORD – William “Bill” Allen Maurice, our dad, was born on July 8, 1947, in Amesbury, Mass.

As a child, he attended the Sacred Heart School in Amesbury. From K-8, he had wonderful experiences being taught by the nuns. He developed an early interest in vehicles and machinery growing up around his father’s company, Maurice Concrete, where he later worked. While attending Amesbury High School, he met his future wife, Linda Lee Bernard.

Bill loved working on cars and customizing them with his friends. In his spare time, he taught himself ice skating, making lifelong friends along the way. With encouragement from Linda, he graduated high school in 1966 and went on to earn an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Franklin Institute in Boston, where he graduated in 1969. He later briefly attended Merrimack College in Andover. He signed up for the Army Reserves from 1970-1976, where he was stationed in Lawrence, Mass., and later in Maine. On Aug. 10, 1970, Bill and Linda eloped and got married in the front seat of a 1957 Chevy in a park in Hampton, N.H. They moved to Maine in the summer of 1972, where they cherished creating their own world together. By 1975, they started raising a family in North Waterford, Maine and later moved to Oxford.

Bill had a passion for automobiles and the spirit of late 50s/early 60s Americana that never left him. He had a unique ability to retell the past in a way that brought you back there with him. At a young age, he built his first hot rod out of a Model A pickup and raved about the Merc flathead engine he bought at a junkyard for $25. There are countless other stories we’ll never forget. He continued to customize, own, and drive an impressive number of cars throughout his entire life, each representing a moment in time, and remembered by a particular song that struck a chord with him.

He loved cruising in cars, watching American Graffiti, and going to Lead East – an annual car show dubbed “the world’s biggest 50s party.” He also loved a wide range of music, including doo-wop, contemporary jazz, and various Latin artists. He had an ear to appreciate a well-written song. He supported his children as they pursued various interests in the arts. He bought our mom her favorite car, a blue Corvette, which he helped maintain over the years. She still cherishes it to this day. As a father, he had a unique dry wit that kept us laughing and made us feel loved. He was no stranger to the wisdom of Murphy’s Law. Over the years, he gave us many funny, candid expressions and pearls of wisdom.

At age 71, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Oxford, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2:53 p.m., surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Linda Maurice; his three sons: John and his girlfriend, Carrie Brown, Tim and his wife, Taylor, of Arlington, Mass., Michael and his fiancé, Tiffany Currier, of Saco; and his grandson, Nicholas. Bill leaves behind his love of music and his deep appreciation for old cars, as seen through the interests of his children.

Dad, we love you so much. We’ll always carry you with us, and we’ll see you on the other side.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: