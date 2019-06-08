The Central Maine Egg Festival is a traditional celebration of the brown egg industry that marks Pittsfield’s top attraction.

The 47th Annual Central Maine Egg Festival theme this year is “Agriculture and “FarmEgging” Past- Present – Future,” and it will run from July 8 through 13. The five days of activities in and around the downtown area include a parade and the Kiwanis Karnival held on Saturday. Nearly everything is free, although the Karnival and Smoky’s Entertainment require ticket purchases for some activities.

Visitors should check the online calendar at centralmaineeggfestival.org for any changes or additions to the schedule.

Pittsfield is a quiet industrial community of approximately 4,300 residents but they welcome more than 35,000 visitors to this popular celebration. The Egg Festival is very important to the town and region for community and economic development reasons, according to Town Manager Kathryn Ruth.

“People visit, network and have family get-togethers,” Ruth said. “We showcase our community and region, have great fun and offer a positive experience for children and families.”

One attraction always draws a large crowd. The so-called World’s Largest Frying Pan is 10 feet in diameter and weighs more than 300 pounds. It was made by ALCOA and coated with Teflon to become part of the festival in 1973. It has its own specially-made burners designed by Mainegas of Pittsfield. This year’s festival features an art show, quiche and cheesecake competition, window painting in downtown and lots of local music. The money for the non-profit organization is raised through fundraising and sponsorships. All proceeds are invested in area nonprofits and community support programs.

Pittsfield has seven public parks including, the 45-acre in-town Manson Park on the Sebasticook River. The town also has a community swimming pool and year-round community theater, skydiving and sightseeing flights at the airport and a nine-hole golf course.

Locations: Manson Park (MP), Pittsfield Public Library (PPL), Marketplace Tent (MT), Hathorn Park (HP)

Monday, July 8

1-2 p.m. Decorate a Marvel Super Egg (PPL)

6-9 p.m. Live Music/Open Mic with Riff Johnson (HP)

Tuesday, July 9

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Art Show (PPL)

3-6 p.m. Sidewalk Art Contest (lower Cianbro parking lot)

3-5 p.m. Artists’ Reception (PPL)

7-10 p.m. Street Dance (municipal parking lot)

Wednesday, July 10

9 a.m.-2 p.m. EggLympics (HP)

10 a.m. Art Show (PPL)

10 a.m. Wooden Egg Decorating (PPL)

1 p.m. The Wildwoods Band (MP)

5:30-7:30 p.m. Kiwanis Karnival and Smokey’s Entertainment (MP)

Thursday, July 11

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Window Painting

4-8 p.m. Marketplace Tent crafters and artisans (MP)

4-5 p.m. Open House at Community Theatre

4-6 p.m. Ice Cream Truck (PPL)

6 p.m. Kiwanis Kiddie Parade down Main St.

6 p.m. Music of Yellow Brick Road (MP))

6-9 p.m. Kiwanis Karnival rides and games (MP)

6:30-10 p.m. Harold J. Crosby Community Band (MP)

Friday, July 12

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Quiche & Cheesecake Contest (Elk’s Lodge)

12 noon Luncheon (Elk’s Lodge)

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Pittsfield Historical Society open house

1-2 p.m. Crafters and artisans (MP)

4-8 p.m. Music of Sus4 (MP)

5:30-7:30 p.m. Kiwanis Karnival Rides and Games (MP)

6:30-9:45 p.m. Music of Steve Dunphy (MP)

Saturday, July 13

6-9 a.m. Firemen’s Early Bird Breakfast (MP)

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Airport Fly-In

9 a.m. Open House at Pittsfield Community Theatre

9 a.m. The Farmhouse Big Parade (Somerset Ave. to Manson Park)

9:15 a.m. Art Show (PPL)

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kiwanis Karnival (MP)

11 a.m. Lunch Wagon & Ice Cream Cart (Airport)

11 a.m. Sebasticook Valley Community Band (MP)

12 noon-1 p.m. Chicken BBQ (MP)

12:30 p.m. Paul Page (MP)

1:15-2:15 p.m. Music of Sydney Morton & Friends (MP)

2:30-3:30 p.m. Music of Steve Dunphy (guitar and vocals) (MP)

3:45-5:15 p.m. Music of Sus4 (MP)

5:30-7 p.m. Riff Johnson (MP)

7:15-8:45 p.m. The Resistance (MP)

9-11 p.m. Fireworks (MP)

