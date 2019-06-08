Maine game wardens on Saturday afternoon recovered the body of a New Hampshire man who was reported missing the day before after he failed to return from a kayak trip on Watchic Lake in Standish.

Timothy Clauge, 39, of Nottingham, N.H., was found using side-scan sonar equipment in 29 feet of water about one-third of a mile from he he launched his kayak two nights earlier, the Maine Warden Service said. Clauge had taken the kayak out shortly after midnight Thursday to go fishing but didn’t return. The overturned kayak was recovered Friday. Clauge was not wearing a life jacket.

Wardens spent much of the day Friday searching and then returned Saturday morning.

Watchic Lake is a small body of water located on the northern side of Route 25 in Standish.

