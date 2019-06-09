SABATTUS — Steve and Debby Ring of Sabattus recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

They were honored at a celebration party at a local restaurant with family and friends by their two children, Meagan and Nathan Ring. Some of the original wedding attendants were in attendance, making the occasion very special.

A toast to the couple was given by their best man, Kevin Gagnon, who also gave the toast on the wedding day, May 21, 1994.

The couple recently returned from a trip to Punta Cana in celebration of their anniversary.

