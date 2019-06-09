AUBURN — It has been discussed for decades. Now Auburn voters will decide Tuesday whether to build a new Edward Little High School.

Voting is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in every ward.

“All polls will be open,” City Clerk Susan Clements-Dallaire said.

The school would be built next to the existing ELHS on Harris Street.

The state would pay $105.9 million, or most of the cost of the proposed high school.

Auburn taxpayers would be asked to pay another $14.5 million — through local bonds — to build the $122 million school, but permission will be asked in two ballot questions, allowing voters to decide how much they want to spend.

If both Question 1 and Question 2 were approved, the additional taxes on a property valued at $150,000 would be $94 a year beginning in 2023-24, the year the school opens, according to Brian Hansen, business manager for the Auburn School Department.

Question 1 asks voters to approve the school funded by $106 million from the state, plus $5.6 million from Auburn taxpayers. That money would cover the new school, with a Lewiston Regional Technical Center wing offering 10 programs for 425 students, grass athletic fields, geothermal heating and cooling, which would provide green energy including air conditioning throughout the building.

If only Question 1 were approved, the annual additional taxes on a $150,000 property would be $36 in 2023-24.

Question 2, asks voters to approve another $8.9 million in local bonds, plus $1 million not spent in the Capital Improvement budgets, to build a state-of-the art athletic stadium complex with artificial turf, grandstands, concession stands, a restroom facility, additional parking and a performing arts center with seating for up to 1,200, dressing rooms, improved lighting and sound systems and a tech shop.

If Question 2 were approved, the annual tax increase on the $150,000 property would be $58, or $94 for Question 1 and 2.

If costs run as planned, $585,000 would be spent on a second turf field, or the cost of that field would be covered by donations or grants, Hansen said.

Planners hope fundraising would raise between $3 million and $5 million. If Auburn voters say yes to the new school, fundraising would begin immediately, according to Hansen.

He added any money raised would go to reducing the new school’s impact on property taxes.

