Produced by Dennis Camire
This week’s poem is by Pam Burr Smith of Brunswick. Blackberry Books recently published her new collection “Near Stars: New and Selected Poems.”
Morning Yoga Class
By Pam Burr Smith
The bowl rings
four floors up
from the Thai restaurant.
We breathe and stretch
in its sweet reaching smells.
The morning stoves warm up
downstairs and we
in our own oven bodies
in cotton and sweat pants
the full aromas of mid day
unmixed hours away,
let clean even sleep
fall silent from our limbs.
In slow motion we extend
eyes closed to the tree pose
following the voice
which flows sure as a river
over our willing bodies enchanted
by aromas from the kitchen below.
Basil and coconut sing
the delicate alchemy of sustenance
into life performed in harmony
among us in slow prayer
another day’s food simmers.
Dennis Camire can be reached at [email protected]
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Keeping a bear-ing on hunting issue
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Sagittarius: It’s important to know exactly what’s happening
-
Opinion
Annette Macaluso: Expand earned income tax credit
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: D-Day’s ‘forgotten’ woman
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Senate Republicans won’t save Mexico from Trump’s tariffs