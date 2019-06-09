Produced by Dennis Camire

This week’s poem is by Pam Burr Smith of Brunswick. Blackberry Books recently published her new collection “Near Stars: New and Selected Poems.”

Morning Yoga Class

By Pam Burr Smith

The bowl rings

four floors up

from the Thai restaurant.

We breathe and stretch

in its sweet reaching smells.

The morning stoves warm up

downstairs and we

in our own oven bodies

in cotton and sweat pants

the full aromas of mid day

unmixed hours away,

let clean even sleep

fall silent from our limbs.

In slow motion we extend

eyes closed to the tree pose

following the voice

which flows sure as a river

over our willing bodies enchanted

by aromas from the kitchen below.

Basil and coconut sing

the delicate alchemy of sustenance

into life performed in harmony

among us in slow prayer

another day’s food simmers.

Dennis Camire can be reached at [email protected]

