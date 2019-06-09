AUBURN – Joan F. (Adams) Blaisdell, 84, a resident of Sabattus, passed away, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. She was born March 12, 1935 in Corinna, the daughter of Preston and Thelma Adams. On June 5, 1996 in Kentucky, she married her childhood sweetheart, George L. Blaisdell. He passed away on Oct. 7, 2017.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Bartlett and her husband, Donald, a son-in law, Pete Houle; a granddaughter, Kristen Bartlett; a sister, Louise Henderson and her husband, Paul, a sister-in-law, Ilka Adams; her best friend, Janet Shaw, and great friend and neighbor, Terri Parker.

Joan was predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Tammy Houle; and two brothers, Garfield and Robert Adams.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn. Arrangements under the care of BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: