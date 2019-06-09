SARASOTA, Fla. – Theodore Roosevelt Lane Jr., 87, passed away on June 1, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. after a long illness. Ted was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Lewiston, Maine, and graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine, in 1950. He married the love of his life and best friend, Ruth Nancy (Belmont) Lane, on May 2, 1953. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Ted was the son of the late Theodore R. Sr. and Ellen Nezol Lane. He was also predeceased by a sister, Norma Lane Bixby. Upon graduation, Ted enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he spent most of his four years on the Aircraft Carrier Leyte CV32 during the Korean War. He then continued his military career in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring in October 1971 as a Chief Petty Officer (E-6). After 21 years of military service he and Ruth headed back to Maine in 1972. During his time in the service Ted and Ruth raised two children while living in Cape May, New Jersey, Hollywood, Florida and Oakdale, Connecticut. Always a worker, Ted continued to hold a number of jobs for many years after retiring, even after he and Ruth moved to Sarasota in 1985. For many summers they returned to Maine, vacationing with family on Bailey Island, where they entertained and fed scores of friends and family. Ted will be remembered for his quiet voice, love of family and close friends, lobster – both cooking and eating it – and his love of music, art and the Maine coast. Ted and Ruth loved traveling all over Maine during their summer vacations collecting many wonderful art pieces from Maine artists. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; a son, Gary S. Lane of Sarasota, Florida; his daughter, Sandra Lane Peterson and her husband, Stephen E. Peterson of Richmond, Virginia; and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Bradford Lane Peterson and Leah Kathryn Peterson Munn, both of Richmond, Virginia. Ted also leaves behind a dear nephew Richard Lane Bixby and his wife Sue of Sanbornville, New Hampshire. A full military memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at an as yet undetermined date. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating by check made out to the

Alzheimer’s Association

c/o the Sarasota Bay

Parrot Head Club

Alzheimer’s Team

PO Box 19804

Sarasota, FL 34276

(memo Theodore R. Lane)

or to Tidewell Hospice

Philanthropy Dept.

5955 Rand Blvd.

Sarasota, FL 34238

