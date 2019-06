Election Day is Tuesday, June 11. Polling places in some cities and towns open as early as 6 a.m. All polling places will close at 8 p.m.

Here are the times and locations for voting in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties:

Andover: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ward 1 — Washburn School, 35 Lake Auburn Ave. Ward 2 — Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive Ward 3 — Fairview School, 397 Minot Ave. Ward 4 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. Ward 5 — Sherwood Heights, 32 Sherwood Drive

Avon: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Room

Bethel: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Crescent Park School

Bridgton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Buckfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Building

Canton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Carrabassett Valley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Carthage: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Casco: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Central Fire Station

Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Coplin Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Dallas Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Denmark: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Building

Dixfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall

Durham: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road

Eustis: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center

Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Freeman Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building, Strong

Gilead: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Greene: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office, 220 Main St.

Greenwood: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Legion Hall, Gore Road

Hanover: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Harrison: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Hartford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Hebron: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building

Kingfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall

Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office, 8 Community Drive

Lewiston: There are no elections June 11, 2019, in Lewiston.

Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lisbon High School

Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2253 Hallowell Road

Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office/Fire Station

Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Lovell: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town House

Madrid Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phillips Town Office

Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office, 108 Lewiston St.

Mexico: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office, 329 Woodman Hill Road

Monmouth: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Cumston Hall, lower level

Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center

Naples: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Hall

New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road

Newry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Smith Hall

Norway: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Otisfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Hall

Oxford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Public Safety Building

Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Office

Peru: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Phillips: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall, upstairs

Rangeley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Rangeley Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Schoolhouse

Readfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Roxbury: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Rumford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall

Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office, 190 Middle St.

Salem Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall

Sandy River Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Stoneham: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Stow: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Strong: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building

Sumner: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Sweden: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Temple: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road, Route 117

Upton: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building

Wales: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Center, 175 Centre Road

Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office

Waterford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Building

Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room

West Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Woodstock: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

